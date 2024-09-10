CalRecycle Selects Diversys Software to Modernize Its Waste Tire Recycling Program

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Diversys Software Inc. is proud to be chosen as the technology provider for CalRecycle's Electronic Mobile Manifesting System, in a groundbreaking shift to digital e-manifests within California's Waste and Used Tire Program.

In partnership with Diversys, CalRecycle is modernizing its statewide recycling operation that manages over 50 million waste tires annually, shifting from paper-based methods to a digital e-manifest system. This initiative not only enhances efficiency and traceability, but it also equips waste tire transporters and haulers with a user-friendly platform to record and manage their waste tire recycling manifests.

"We're honored to partner with CalRecycle on this crucial initiative," Roger Barlow, CEO and Founder of Diversys, stated. "This digital shift is poised to eliminate paper waste on a massive scale and improve data integrity with end-to-end material traceability and streamlined operational workflows. Diversys delivers a user-friendly system that boosts accuracy and simplifies processes for haulers, driving significant environmental benefits."

Senate Bill (SB) 1181 accelerates California's shift to digital reporting in waste management, underscoring the need for robust solutions. The Diversys platform, designed for ease and efficiency, seamlessly meets this requirement, helping waste tire haulers to smoothly transition to electronic manifests. Diversys makes keeping track of compliance records easier, reducing administrative overhead while helping businesses run smoother.

"Moving to digital reporting will significantly enhance our tire recycling efforts," CalRecycle Director Zoe Heller said. A digital e-manifest provides a reliable tracking system and seamless information. This real-time information will ensure we meet our environmental goals while promoting sustainability across California."

Diversys brings a proven track record of uniquely transforming recycling operations with a digital solution that dramatically reduces administrative efforts, enhances data accuracy, and fosters sustainability. Historically building and maintaining expensive and cumbersome bespoke software was the only solution available to environmental stewards and recycling authorities. Now, Diversys brings a unique, modern software solution that helps any organization to digitally transform their recycling practices with unparalleled flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness. For insights into how Diversys can impact your operations and contribute to a greener future or to contact our team, visit us online at https://www.diversys.com

About Diversys Software Inc.

Founded in 2019 in Ontario, Canada, Diversys Software Inc. is deeply rooted in the transition towards circular economy and is positioned at the forefront of digitally transforming waste and recycling management with its user-friendly, ready-to-deploy SaaS platform. The cloud-based system enables real-time, precise data capture of material flow, crucial for adhering to emerging sustainability frameworks like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Recycling organizations across North America use Diversys to unlock unprecedented in-field visibility, precise recycling activity tracking, and simplified reporting for recycling program management. With solutions designed for the essential needs of material tracking and data management, Diversys not only meets today's industry requirements but is also adaptable for future challenges. With a dedicated team of software experts focused on environmental stewardship and operational efficiency, Diversys Software Inc. is committed to fostering a seamless transition towards a circular economy.

