Calsense Smart Irrigation Products Integrated Into Land F/X Landscape Design Specification Software

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Products from smart irrigation industry pioneer Calsense have been integrated into Land F/X, the world's largest software company serving the landscape architecture and irrigation system design community. Using Land F/X software, designers can now easily access and specify Calsense products. This includes the CS3000 cloud connected irrigation controller and management system, along with FLOWSENSE® flow monitoring technology.

Using Land F/X's CAD add-on Irrigation F/X software allows users to access current data from manufacturer catalogs, place equipment, and draw pipe, calculating pressure and flow automatically.

Land F/X was established in the 1990s by father and son team David and Jeremiah Farmer to enable the easy integration of AutoCAD into the landscape architecture workflow. Its software has revolutionized the design process for landscape industry professionals.

Calsense Chief Technical Expert David Meehan said the company was thrilled with the integration of Calsense products into the Irrigation F/X workflow.

"We're extremely pleased and proud to be able to bring Calsense products to Land F/X users," he said. "Our technology, including the CAD drawings for our products, is now easily accessible on the platform, which allows irrigation designers and landscape architects to incorporate them into their system plans via Irrigation F/X.

"At Calsense our aim is always to provide the best possible experience for our users, including at the design stage, so making our products available through Land F/X is a perfect fit for our vision."

Calsense is an innovator in the field of smart irrigation; it was established in Carlsbad, California, in response to drought conditions decades ago. The company's vision is to contribute to a sustainable future by saving the world's most precious resource: water. They create sophisticated smart irrigation solutions built on a foundation of technology, education, and partnership.

About Calsense

Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For 35 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its customers conserve water, manage labor, and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

