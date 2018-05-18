Calsonic Kansei, Marking 80th Anniversary, to Join Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018 Yokohama

The Calsonic Kansei booth welcomes visitors with "BLUE GATE" based on the symbol color blue. In the exhibition, the proprietary innovative technology supporting the changing automotive industry and passion for "Monozukuri" (manufacturing) can be seen in the three zones; Energy Management introducing system solutions which minimizes energy loss, Cabin Innovation to realize comfort and convenience in the era of autonomous driving as the general integrator, and 80th Corporate chronicling the company's 80 years of the pride and passion for "Monozukuri," and the DNA that is inherited toward the future.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805143868-O1-631Q8N46)

Exhibition Contents of Calsonic Kansei booth during Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018 Yokohama

- Energy Management

This display includes six technology areas (*), a technology road map, and the development capabilities of Calsonic Kansei for automotive energy management, with videos and a beautiful and visionary model. There is also a "technology showcase," where the display includes newly developed products and tablets to browse the content freely.

(*) Six technology areas

"Intake Air Temperature Control," "Efficient Heat Radiation," "Catalyst Temperature Control," "Exhaust Heat Recovery," "Air Conditioning Power Saving" and "Electrical Energy Management"

- Cabin Innovation

On display are technologies which provide interior comfort and convenience in the era of autonomous driving, with three concept models. In addition, the company exhibits security services and products that protect vehicles from cyber-attacks, in cooperation with the concept models.

- 80th Corporate

Calsonic Kansei has been contributing to the development of the automotive industry and delivered countless innovative products for 80 years. The company shows the DNA (history) of its "Monozukuri" with a video.

Calsonic Kansei's official website now has a special page for the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018.

https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/en/exhibition/201805/

Details of the Calsonic Kansei booth will be available from May 23.

You can see the advanced technology of Calsonic Kansei and the company's 80-year history.

Outline of the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018 Yokohama

Dates and Hours: May 23 (Wed.) to May 25 (Fri.) 10:00 - 18:00 (until 17:00 on May 25)

Exhibition Venue: Pacifico Yokohama (3-minute walk from Minato Mirai Station)

Calsonic Kansei booth: Booth No.302

Admission: Free

About Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Headquarters: Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture

President and CEO: Beda Bolzenius

Website: https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/en/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calsonic-kansei-marking-80th-anniversary-to-join-automotive-engineering-exposition-2018-yokohama-300650861.html

SOURCE Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Related Links

https://www.calsonickansei.co.jp/en/

