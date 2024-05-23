CALSTART and Partners Announce Expansion of Fleet Electrification Planning Program to Spur Growth of Electric Trucks Across Massachusetts

Mass Fleet Advisor offers free technical assistance to prepare commercial fleets for electrification.

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART, a global clean transportation nonprofit, is excited to announce the expansion of the Mass Fleet Advisor Program administered by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and in partnership with PowerOptions, Microgrid Labs, Industrial Economics, the Center for Sustainability, BT2, Alipes, and DMH Electric. The no-cost program helps commercial fleets plan for a transition to zero-emission trucks and offers free technical assistance to Massachusetts private, nonprofit, and municipal fleets served by a municipal light plan (MLP) with at least one medium- and heavy-duty vehicle.

Each participating fleet in the program provides data on their vehicles to guide the program's consultant team (CALSTART) to route energy modeling and vehicle recommendations. CALSTART provides an onsite electric infrastructure assessment, and a solar assessment, for electric vehicle infrastructure analysis. Once achieved, a personalized Fleet Electrification Report is prepared which includes electric vehicle and infrastructure overviews, total cost of ownership profiles, short- and long-term electrification recommendations, and more. The program does not require the purchase of any electric vehicles.

"Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles produce a significant amount of carbon pollution and cost a lot of money to fuel and maintain," said Massachusetts Clean Energy Center CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. "MassCEC often hears from businesses and nonprofits that are determined to electrify their fleets but are overwhelmed by the process. Our Mass Fleet Advisor program has a proven track record of breaking down these barriers, and that's why we're tripling the number of organizations we can assist with no-cost technical expertise and roadmaps to achieve fleet electrification."

While the program does not offer capital to help with the transition to electrification, programs like the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program are in the works by the Environmental Protection Agency that can assist prospective buyers.

"We are thrilled to provide free, personalized electrification assistance to private and nonprofit fleets," said Jennifer Kritzler, Regional Deputy Director, Northeast, CALSTART. "With support from our partners, this program will prove to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in transitioning to clean medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the state."

Interested fleets can sign up for a personal, virtual meeting at Massfleetadvisor.org or contact [email protected] with any questions.

About Mass Fleet Advisor

Mass Fleet Advisor is here to help fleets prepare and plan for a transition to zero-emission trucks. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center administers Mass Fleet Advisor. CALSTART serves as Lead Consultant, along with a team of partners committed to your fleet's success, including PowerOptions, Microgrid Labs, Industrial Economics, the Center for Sustainable Energy, BT2, Alipes, and DMH Electric.

About Massachusetts Clean Energy Center

Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits and to secure long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts.

SOURCE CALSTART Inc