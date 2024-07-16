CALSTART's EnergIIZE EV Jump Start Fund Awards Two Revolv Customers Funding to Cover 70% of EV Charging Infrastructure Costs

Latest grant underscores Revolv's success in helping corporations navigate the challenging application process for the EV fleet transition and access critical infrastructure funding for fleet electrification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revolv , a leading full-service provider of electric commercial fleets, announced that it has secured funding that covers 70% of the total charging infrastructure costs from CALSTART's EnergIIZE (Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles) program to help California corporations transition from combustion to electric fleets. The grant, which Revolv managed for two of its existing clients, includes a total of $445,000 in award funding.

As an EnergIIZE-approved vendor, Revolv managed and submitted the comprehensive application to EnergIIZE to demonstrate project readiness, cost-effectiveness, and community benefits for their fleet electrification programs. And, after a rigorous application process, both Revolv's customers – one based in Orange County and another based in Los Angeles County – were awarded $367k and $78k, respectively.

"First, we'd like to thank CALSTART for spearheading such an important program which has become critical in ensuring California fleets have the necessary funding to decarbonize their fleets," said Quentin Cole, Director of Infrastructure, Development & Operations at Revolv. "We're encouraged to see that two more fleet electrification projects will come to fruition as a result of California incentives and are happy to be delivering on our value proposition to our customers."

Funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program, EnergIIZE provides reimbursement grants for infrastructure projects that deploy zero-emission vehicle charging for medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial fleets. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Jump Start Funding Lane covers up to 75% of eligible equipment and software costs related to the acquisition, operation, and maintenance of chargers, management software, and electrical infrastructure (including switchgears, panels, conduit, and meters). This funding lane is intended for fleet users who are located in or who have at least 50% of fleet operations in disadvantaged communities.

The next round of EnergIIZE project funding opens today, July 16, 2024. With 20 current client sites throughout 10 counties in California, Revolv continues to partner with corporations looking to electrify their fleets by helping them through the EnergIIZE application process.

"Investing in fleet electrification throughout California is crucial for lowering air pollution levels and ensuring fair access to clean air," said Scott Davidson, CEO of Revolv. "Our Revolv team helped two customers, with significant operations in low-income communities, navigate the complex EnergIIZE application process and secure funding for 70% of the infrastructure costs."

About Revolv

Revolv helps commercial fleets move more quickly and confidently toward zero-emission solutions. A complete single-partner solution to seamlessly deploy, charge, and integrate electric vehicles into operations, Revolv's mission is to simplify EV adoption for fleets by reimagining how they buy and use transportation. We are empowering fleets to accelerate zero-emission adoption without losing focus on their core business or operations. For more information, please visit www.revolv.us .

Media Contact

Mission Control for Revolv

[email protected]

SOURCE Revolv