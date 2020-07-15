Caltech CTME and Simplilearn to Launch Online Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing

The program enables learners to master the software architecture, design, and implementation principles required for cloud computing. During the 12-month program, learners will build the core skill sets needed for designing, planning, and scaling cloud implementation on the three top cloud platform providers.

The PGP program in Cloud Computing brings together Simplilearn's blended learning delivery model with the academic excellence of Caltech CTME. The blending learning environment combines live online classes, self-paced learning, labs and projects, extensive peer-interaction, and 24/7 access to Teaching Assistants (TA's).

Along with a comprehensive curriculum that follows industry best practices, the program also provides learners 30 live industry-based projects, Capstone projects in four industry domains, and Masterclasses from experts at Caltech CTME. This blended learning approach ensures that program participants receive an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals and abundant opportunities for hands-on practice and learning.

"Organizations are looking for IT professionals who can seamlessly integrate applications and infrastructure into the Cloud," stated Dr. Rick Hefner, program director, Caltech CTME. "Aspiring cloud professionals must demonstrate the appropriate skills and knowledge to compete favorably in the market, and a Caltech CTME Cloud certificate is the best way to do that. Our collaboration with Simplilearn allows learners to build a strong portfolio of applications to show potential employers. We are excited to offer this practical, hands-on certification program to tomorrow's technology leaders."

Several studies have highlighted the cloud skills shortage in the industry. Speaking on the launch of the program, Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn said, "With increasing data volumes and decreasing data center bandwidth, IT spending forecasts point to continued demand for cloud infrastructure services. Also, with the widespread adoption of work from home, organizations are looking for solutions in cloud technology to support uninterrupted access to work-based data, in turn boosting demand for cloud specialists. At Simplilearn, we strive to offer the most comprehensive learning programs by covering a wide range of subjects with an in-depth analysis of each. Through the PGP in Cloud Computing in collaboration with Caltech CTME, we aim to equip professionals with industry-relevant skills and help advance their career paths in the cloud domain."

On completion of the PGP Cloud program, participants will receive a joint industry-recognized certificate from Caltech CTME and Simplilearn and 30 CEUs (Continued Education Units) that can be applied to professional qualifications and employer requirements. Graduates also receive membership in the prestigious CTME Circle, a network for professionals.

About Caltech CTME

Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. The Caltech Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME) provides customized training programs to professionals in technology-driven organizations. The Center offers a broad range of certificate programs, interactive workshops, and short courses, including advanced engineering, project management, operations, data analytics, technical marketing, leadership, and innovation. In addition to public classes for individuals, CTME provides customized educational solutions for organizations. For more information about CTME, visit https://ctme.caltech.edu/swe .

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's blended learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance.

For more information, visit Simplilearn.com .

About Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech's faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 38 Nobel Prizes and nearly 60 National Medals of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA. Details on CTME's programs can be found at https://ctme.caltech.edu .

