Caltech, Del Taco, Golden State Foods, Infoblox, Sojitz Asia, Vanderlande And Vistra Energy Among Customers That Signed On With BlackLine In Q2 2020

LOS ANGELES, LONDON, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial close and accounting automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the second quarter of 2020 adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC).

Among the new customers in North America in Q2 were Barrette Outdoor Living, Cabot Microelectronics, California Institute of Technology, Del Taco, Golden State Foods, Infoblox and Vistra Energy Corp. In EMEA new customers included Cash Logistik Security, DPG Media, HHS Hire Group, Sibanye Stillwater and Vanderlande Industries. And in ASIAPAC, Emerald Grain, Sojitz Asia and Veolia China were among those that signed on to use BlackLine.

More than 277,000 users worldwide across 3,100 companies now use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations, with nearly three billion transactions imported by BlackLine customers in Q2 alone.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

