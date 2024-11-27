CalTier Announces Launch of Series B Round to Accelerate Growth in Alternative Investments for Retail Investors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalTier, Inc. (CalTier), an innovative leader in real estate and alternative investment platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Series B round of funding, a significant milestone in its journey to democratize access to high-quality real estate investments.

"This is a pivotal step as we look to accelerate the company's growth over the next 24 months," said Parker Smith, Chief Operating Officer of CalTier. "We believe this is the opportune time to further establish our position as one of the market's leading real estate and alternative investment platforms."

With an experienced team, a robust network of real estate partners, and a strong community of over 32,000 registered users, CalTier is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. The company has ambitious plans to scale its user base to 500,000 and build a $7 billion AUM real estate portfolio with this round of funding.

"This funding round is a starting point for our next chapter," said Smith. "Retail investors are looking for alternative investments, and our platform provides a simple, clean, and streamlined way to access them."

The Series B funding round will fuel CalTier's mission to deliver a seamless and accessible investment experience for both accredited and non-accredited retail investors. The company's innovative platform simplifies real estate investing, providing individuals with the opportunity to participate in an asset class traditionally reserved for institutions.

About CalTier

CalTier, Inc is an alternative investment platform that provides the everyday investor access to alternative investments, like cash-flowing real estate, which traditionally has proven extremely difficult to participate in and is often reserved for a select group of institutions and high-net worth individuals. Their platform has over 32,000 registered users. Their offerings, including how to participate in this round of funding, can be accessed here CalTier.fund.

