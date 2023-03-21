Caltrans Encourages Californians to "Spring into Action" by Joining Local Events for Clean California Community Days

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean California, the state beautification initiative aimed at transforming unsightly California roadways and improving local streets and public spaces, will begin a series of events today to encourage residents throughout California to "Spring into Action" and participate in a local Clean California Community Days beautification effort. Visit the Clean California Community Days page to find a local event near you.

Made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom's sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, and engage communities to transform public spaces, Clean California Community Days is an 11-day event series aimed at encouraging communities to get involved with local beautification efforts to clean up roadways, local streets, and public spaces.

"We invite all Californians to participate in a Clean California Community Days event to keep our local streets, roadways, and public spaces cleaner and safer," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. "Governor Newsom has made Clean California a priority, aiming to transform unsightly roadsides throughout our state into places that all Californians deserve."

Events happening throughout the state during Clean California Community Days include:

Tree Planting/Gardening Events – Our goal is to plant trees statewide – with a focus on underserved urban communities – to provide shade, beautify public spaces and improve air quality. Caltrans will also support new greenways and landscapes for community beautification.

– Our goal is to plant trees statewide – with a focus on underserved urban communities – to provide shade, beautify public spaces and improve air quality. Caltrans will also support new greenways and landscapes for community beautification. Community Trash Collection Events – To discourage and prevent illegal dumping and help divert recyclable items from landfills, these events provide the public with a place to dispose of approved household waste materials for free, avoiding landfill fees and creating equitable access to disposal options. Select events will offer additional services like tire, mattress, e-waste, and appliance recycling.

– To discourage and prevent illegal dumping and help divert recyclable items from landfills, these events provide the public with a place to dispose of approved household waste materials for free, avoiding landfill fees and creating equitable access to disposal options. Select events will offer additional services like tire, mattress, e-waste, and appliance recycling. Public Community Cleanups – Community cleanups will range from large volunteer groups cleaning up a beach to a single person picking up trash around their block.

– Community cleanups will range from large volunteer groups cleaning up a beach to a single person picking up trash around their block. Educational & Entertainment Events – Festivals will take place to celebrate communities while highlighting information about the impact of litter and how to properly dispose of it. These family-friendly events feature informational booths, educational games, and other community engagement opportunities.

A complete event map with regional activities is available online.

"Clean CA has created an incredible partnership between the State and local communities to empower everyone to keep California clean," said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday.

Caltrans is also developing a program in which communities throughout the state can earn a special Clean California designation by meeting criteria centered around preventing and cleaning up litter, promoting recycling, and greening or beautifying their neighborhoods.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and local partners have removed more than 1.4 million cubic yards of litter from state highways – the equivalent of more than 23,000 tons or enough trash to fill the Rose Bowl 3½ times. Caltrans has hired more than 840 team members as part of Clean California. Clean California grants have funded 231 projects to revitalize and beautify underserved communities, some of which are already complete and now sources of community pride. Last month, Governor Newsom announced a new round of $100 million in grants for local beautification projects.

SOURCE Caltrans