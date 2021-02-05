Caltrol and Spartan Controls Announce Spartech - an Innovative Joint Venture

A New Focused Integrated Solutions Business to Deliver Significant Customer Value

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caltrol Inc. and Spartan Controls Ltd. are pleased to announce the launch of their new joint venture Spartech Pacific (Spartech). The company will provide extensive industry solutions capability including IP-centric applications, integrated solutions, engineering, and manufacturing capabilites for process industries in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

"We are pleased to announce this new joint venture," said Michael Threet, CEO at Caltrol. "Spartan Controls and Caltrol have an excellent track record of delivering sustainable automation solutions and we look forward to working together to unlock the potential of our customers' operations."

Combining their respective strengths in automation and advanced process control, Spartech will enable customers to unlock the true potential of their processes through the application of Advanced Process Controls, Combustion Solutions, Packaged Applications, Power & Drives and Engine & Compression Solutions.

"For over 58 years, Spartan Controls has been helping customers improve their business outcomes through innovative advanced process control and integrated solutions," said Grant Wilde, President & CEO at Spartan Controls. "This new alliance continues Spartan's commitment and investment to offer our customers unparalleled capability, experience, and local support, ensuring we help them achieve results they want."

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spartech will work closely in the application of these modern technologies providing domain knowledge and expertise around industrial processes, automation, optimization, equipment and process reliability.

About Caltrol

Established in 1934, Caltrol is recognized as a leading provider of automation including process control solutions, valves, instrumentation, and reliability. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV with locations in Irvine, Ontario, Livermore, Bakersfield, Benicia, Santa Fe Springs, Taft, and Paramount California, Tempe, AZ, and Honolulu, HI.

For more information, please visit caltrol.com

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

For more information, please visit spartancontrols.com

