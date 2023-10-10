Calumet Announces New Inventory Financing Agreement for Montana Renewables

News provided by

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

10 Oct, 2023, 16:22 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), today announced that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") has entered into a Supply and Offtake Agreement ("S&O Agreement") with Wells Fargo.  This Agreement replaces MRL's previous inventory financing agreement with Macquarie.  The S&O Agreement streamlines the administration of MRL's inventory financing process, provides increased inventory advance rates, and has a three-year term.

Further information related to the agreement can be found on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Calumet

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables, LLC is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet located in Great Falls, MT. Montana Renewables is permitted to pretreat and convert 15,000 barrels per stream day ("bpsd"; permit capacity) of renewable feedstocks into low-emission sustainable alternatives that directly replace fossil fuel products. Commercial operations began in late 2022.  MRL is a leader in North America's energy transition and the largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel producer in the western hemisphere.  The renewable fuel products produced by Montana Renewables are distributed into renewable markets in the western half of North America.

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Also from this source

Montana Renewables Receives First Camelina Oil

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) today announced that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") is hosting an event with the Montana...

Calumet CFO Vince Donargo to retire in April 2024, David Lunin joins as CFO Designate

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), today announced that Vince...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.