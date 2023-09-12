Calumet CFO Vince Donargo to retire in April 2024, David Lunin joins as CFO Designate

News provided by

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

12 Sep, 2023, 18:48 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), today announced that Vince Donargo has elected to step down as CFO on December 31, 2023, and he will continue in an advisory role until his retirement at the end of April, 2024.

"I'd like to thank Vince for his contributions to Calumet as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer these last few years as he helped navigate this last chapter of the Calumet transformation," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "Vince has been a valuable part of the executive team and has driven many improvements in the CFO organization during his tenure."

Calumet also announced today that David Lunin will be appointed Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2024. David has joined as EVP and CFO Designate and will work closely with Vince to facilitate a seamless transition. David brings over 20 years of finance experience, most recently in various investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs across capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. David spent significant time in the Natural Resources group at Goldman Sachs covering the commodity and specialty chemicals industries. He is a graduate of George Washington University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He also holds a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and a MBA from Columbia Business School.

"We are excited to welcome David to the Calumet team," said Borgmann. His capital markets experience will be essential as we execute on our strategic deleveraging priority and the potential monetization of Montana Renewables. Further, David's many years of specialty chemical experience will serve Calumet well as we continue to refine and execute the strategic growth plan for our leading integrated specialties business."

Lunin added, "I am thrilled to join Calumet and look forward to working with Todd, Vince and the entire team. The Company has a tremendous history and has grown significantly over the last few years.  I look forward to working with the team and helping propel the Company forward."

About the Partnership

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Also from this source

Calumet Provides Operational Update for Montana Renewables LLC

Calumet to Attend Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.