Calumet Provides Second Quarter Operational Update

News provided by

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

10 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

During the second quarter, Montana Renewables became the largest sustainable aviation fuel producer in North America in addition to establishing itself as a top tier renewable diesel business. The Northwest Louisiana Specialties complex completed recovery from tornado events which interrupted external utilities and production.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") today provided a second quarter update on Montana Renewables and the Specialties business.

Montana Renewables

Ramp up of unit operations was completed during the second quarter, making Montana Renewables the largest producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") in North America. "The Montana Renewables team delivered on our first mover strategy and quickly adapted to our new processing capabilities" said Todd Borgmann, Calumet CEO. "We worked through the expected new equipment teething problems at an excellent pace, and we enter the next quarter on track to demonstrate the steady-state earnings power of this business." 

The second quarter also delivered an industry first with the successful startup of our ARA feedstock pretreatment technology.   "Commissioning and ramp-up of our next generation pretreater was a carefully calculated decision that paid off, with the industry watching as serial number one of the ARA continuous process performed as planned. This fully unlocks the huge feedstock optionality that comes with our advantaged location," said Bruce Fleming, CEO Montana Renewables and EVP Corporate Development. 

Montana Renewables enters the third quarter running 12,500 barrels per day ("bpd") of renewable feedstock.  Approximately 50% of renewable diesel production is currently being sold into Canada; all of the SAF is being delivered to Shell Aviation; and the unique renewable hydrogen plant capacity was demonstrated.  Feedstock mix is presently 8,000 bpd untreated and 4,500 bpd of treated safety stock as we rotate from clean to dirty inventory.  "With these milestones met, we have demonstrated Untreated EBITDA of $1.25 to $1.45 per gallon and confirmed top-tier status given Montana Renewables' unique advantages of preferred location, better technology and higher margins," said Fleming. 

The planned hydraulic expansion and MaxSAF developments both continue as we strategically seek to grow our first-mover position in the rapidly accelerating SAF market.  Funding discussions with the Department of Energy are ongoing.

Calumet Specialties

The Northwest Louisiana area endured extreme weather consisting of tornadoes and hurricane-force straight-line wind events during the quarter, the most recent of which left over 250,000 people without power. These weather events resulted in the repeated loss of external electrical supply to all four facilities that make up our Northwest Louisiana specialties complex.   Disruptions during the quarter resulted in reduced production volume of approximately 500,000 barrels. "Despite the loss of power and property damage across the region, including to a number of our employees' homes, the team rallied to restart and normalize operations, complete the turnaround at our Cotton Valley Solvents facility, and advance maintenance at our Princeton and Shreveport facilities," said Borgmann.

Our investment program to further harden and integrate our unique specialties complex continues.  While we are approximately halfway through the three-year program, the foundational work completed thus far was instrumental in returning to normal operations.  "Meeting robust specialty product demand during these disruptions was a significant challenge, and I am proud of how our entire team responded" said Scott Obermeier, EVP Specialties. "With the plants running, we are now rebuilding inventories and focused on capturing the solid market demand in front of us. Performance Brands operations in Northwest Louisiana also experienced several power outages, which were more than offset by proactive inventory management and strong demand. During these extreme events we were able to prioritize needed deliveries of fuel to emergency responders and donate supplies of TruFuel to assist with clean-up efforts."

Strategically, the company continues to progress.  "With strong market conditions and assets in full operation, we expect to generate significant cash flow from both Specialties and Montana Renewables in the second half of the year," said Borgmann.  "Further, our Montana Renewables monetization strategy remains on track.  With proven operations and a tangible growth strategy, the appeal of Montana Renewables to potential investors, including the public market, continues to grow.  This combination of expected strong cash flows and a path to potential monetization leaves Calumet well positioned to achieve its strategic objectives of permanently de-levering the business and unlocking value for our unit holders."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "expect," "plan," "intend," "should," "will," "believe" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our forward-looking statements involve significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.  In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. For information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

About Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets.  Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Also from this source

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of its 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 and up to $100 Million of its 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of $325 Million Private Placement of 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.