Calumet Provides Update on Recent Financing Activity

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") provided an update on its recent financing activity, including the pricing by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the "Partnership") and Calumet Finance Corp., of their private placement of $100 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes Offering") and registration its $65 million at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program").

"Yesterday's successful bond pricing was a targeted piece of refinancing," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "In conjunction with the notes offering, Calumet registered a small ATM equity facility. While we do not envision a need to issue equity, the flexible program provides a controllable, and fully optional, tool to prudently manage maturities. These financings, alongside our recently closed DOE loan and expected free cash flow provide a clear, robust, and flexible path to removing our 2026 notes, allowing us to focus on our strategic objectives of executing the MaxSAF project and deleveraging our balance sheet with a continued focus on shareholder value creation."

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "will," "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "should," "could," "would," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) our expectations regarding the ATM Offering, the Notes Offering and the funding under the U.S. Department of Energy loan facility, including the timing and intended use of proceeds therefrom, (ii) our expectation regarding our business outlook and cash flows, including with respect to the Montana Renewables business and our plans to de-leverage our balance sheet, and (iii) our ability to meet our financial commitments, debt service obligations, debt instrument covenants, contingencies and anticipated capital expenditure. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding known material risks, uncertainties and other factors that can affect future results, please see our ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Partnership and other filings with the SEC by the Company and the Partnership. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

