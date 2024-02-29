Calumet Recognized by EcoVadis for Commitment to Sustainability

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) has been recognized by EcoVadis for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment. The company received the Committed to Sustainability Badge, while its facilities in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Texas received EcoVadis silver medal awards.

The award showcases Calumet's commitment to improved quality and sustainability, business ethics, respect for environment, human rights and purchasing practices.

"Calumet is committed to improving the world through practical advances in sustainability," said Scott Obermeier, EVP Specialties. "We appreciate this recognition from EcoVadis, and we will continue to develop essential solutions that meet the needs of today's world. Calumet's commitment to this space can be seen throughout our business – from our launch of North America's largest sustainable aviation fuel business to BioMax, our top performing biodegradable marine lubricant line. Innovation is paramount to our success at Calumet."

Based on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 190 spend categories and 150 countries, the EcoVadis certification considers four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

