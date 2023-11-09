Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Corporate Transition

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), today announced the execution of an agreement to effectuate a corporate transition (the "Corporate Transition") of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to a new Delaware corporation ("New Calumet").

On November 9, 2023, the Partnership, Calumet GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the "General Partner"), The Heritage Group and the other owners of the General Partner entered into a Partnership Restructuring Agreement to effectuate the Corporate Transition (the "Restructuring Agreement"). The Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board") has unanimously approved the terms of the Restructuring Agreement. The Board approved the Restructuring Agreement following the recommendation and special approval of the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

Key Elements of Corporate Transition

Subject to the conditions and terms provided for in the Restructuring Agreement, at the closing of the transaction:

Each common unit representing a limited partnership interest in the Partnership (NASDAQ: CLMT) will be converted into the right to receive one share of New Calumet's common stock ("Common Stock")

All incentive distribution rights in the Partnership and the 2.0% General Partner interest in the Partnership will be converted into the right to receive 5.5 million shares of Common Stock and 2.0 million warrants with a three-year term and an exercise price of $20.00 per share, which shares and warrants will be issued to the owners of the General Partner

per share, which shares and warrants will be issued to the owners of the General Partner New Calumet will be governed by a board of directors of nine directors, classified into three classes; The Heritage Group and affiliates will have the right to nominate three directors so long as they own at least 15% of the Common Stock, which reduces two directors so long as they own at least 10% and less than 15% of the Common Stock.

"We are excited to be entering this new phase in the Calumet transformation," said Amy Schumacher, CEO of The Heritage Group and majority owner of the General Partner. "We have tremendous confidence in the Calumet team and its growth vision, and this transaction should significantly broaden the investor base which will help to unlock the value inherent in Calumet's growth strategy."

Todd Borgmann, Calumet CEO, added, "This transaction positions us to significantly increase Calumet's investor base. We very much appreciate the constructive dialogue that has taken place over the past few months between the Conflicts Committee and our General Partner, which I believe has resulted in a transaction that is extremely beneficial for all parties. The General Partner and The Heritage Group have always been extremely supportive of Calumet's vision, including the Montana Renewables growth story, and we're excited about the foundation this transaction creates as we enter this new chapter."

Conditions to Closing and Tax Treatment

Completion of the Corporate Transition is subject to customary conditions including the approval by the Partnership's unitholders at a special meeting and the customary closing conditions of the associated agreements having been satisfied or waived. The associated merger is intended to be tax-free to unitholders subject to potential recapture for some unitholders as a result of the change in tax status from a partnership to a C-Corporation. The Corporate Transition is expected to close within nine months.

About the Partnership

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

