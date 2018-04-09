Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company", "Partnership" or "Calumet"), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuels products, today announced that the Partnership completed the acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC ("Biosynthetic Technologies"). Biosynthetic Technologies is a startup company and developer of proprietary renewable technology focused on the conversion of sustainable plant oils into high-performance synthetic base stocks. These unique estolides exhibit exceptional qualities for high performance lubricants, while also meeting stringent environmental specifications for biodegradability, bioaccumulation and toxicity. Calumet plans to develop and commercialize these renewable esters at its existing esters manufacturing facility in Missouri. The acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies was completed in partnership with The Heritage Group, a technology partner whose business model offers synergies with Calumet that will maximize the value of the acquired technology portfolio.

"The acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies and its technological capabilities align very well with the Partnership's specialty products-focused growth strategy, and our vision to be the premiere specialty petroleum products company in the world," said Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of Calumet. "This acquisition, alongside the recently announced opening of our new Research and Development facility in Indianapolis, are indicative of Calumet's commitment to innovation. The technology and expertise we have acquired will help extend our existing esters business into new, forward-thinking product formulations with exceptional qualities for which the Calumet name represents."

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and eastern Missouri.

About Biosynthetic Technologies

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Biosynthetic Technologies holds exclusive rights to patented technology that converts fatty acids found in plant and animal oils into high-performance synthetic oils that can be used in industrial lubricant, personal care and other chemical sectors. These "biosynthetic" base oils exhibit many superior characteristics compared to petroleum-based lubricant oils. Biosynthetic Technologies was a privately held company funded in part by multiple FT Global 500 companies. First-mover advantage and patented technology make Biosynthetic Technologies a market leader in the sustainable chemicals sector. For more information, visit www.biosynthetic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future sales and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the overall demand for specialty hydrocarbon products, fuels and other refined products; our ability to produce specialty products and fuels that meet our customers' unique and precise specifications; the impact of fluctuations and rapid increases or decreases in crude oil and crack spread prices, including the resulting impact on our liquidity; the results of our hedging and other risk management activities; our ability to comply with financial covenants contained in our debt instruments; the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities and the impact of any completed acquisitions; labor relations; our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms; successful integration and future performance of acquired assets, businesses or third-party product supply and processing relationships; our ability to timely and effectively integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses or assets, particularly those in new geographic areas or in new lines of business; environmental liabilities or events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves; maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit lines from our suppliers; demand for various grades of crude oil and resulting changes in pricing conditions; fluctuations in refinery capacity; our ability to access sufficient crude oil supply through long-term or month-to-month evergreen contracts and on the spot market; the effects of competition; continued creditworthiness of, and performance by, counterparties; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and governmental regulations, including guidance related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; shortages or cost increases of power supplies, natural gas, materials or labor; hurricane or other weather interference with business operations; our ability to access the debt and equity markets; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns; and general economic, market or business conditions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

