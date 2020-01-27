Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Names Scott Obermeier to Executive Vice President, Commercial

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company", "Partnership" or "Calumet"), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuels products, today announced the promotion of Scott Obermeier to the role of Executive Vice President, Commercial. In this new role, Obermeier will be focused on executing Calumet's commercial strategy and accelerating the Company's Specialty Products transformation. He will be responsible for leading Calumet's Base Oils, Solvents and Specialty Oils and Waxes business units as well as the corporate marketing, research and development and customer service functions. He will assume the duties of this position immediately.

"Scott's promotion is another strategic move that will help Calumet be more commercially focused as we continue to transition our portfolio toward specialty products," said Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer. "Scott's experience will help us deliver on our recently announced Self-Help Phase II priorities and allow us to expedite our Specialty Products growth strategy in 2020 and beyond."

Obermeier added, "I'm excited to take a lead role in Calumet's commercial transformation, and further leverage my expertise as we grow our core Specialty Products business. This new role will allow us to create long-term, mutually-beneficial value for Calumet and our customers by providing high-quality, innovative products, and exceptional service, as we continue our transformation to becoming the premier specialty petroleum products company in the market."

Obermeier has been a Vice President with Calumet since November 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing as well as general management roles focused on the specialty chemicals market. Prior to his work with Calumet, he spent 10 years with Univar Solutions Inc., most recently serving as Vice President where he managed the global chemical distributor's organic chemicals business. Obermeier is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, with a degree in Chemistry Marketing.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and eastern Missouri.

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.