Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. To Attend BMO 2018 Chemicals Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuel products, today announced that senior management will participate in the BMO 2018 Chemicals Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation slides will be available during the conference and can be accessed by visiting the events section of the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and eastern Missouri.

