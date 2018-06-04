Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences In Early June

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company"), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuel products, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences; Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Energy Credit Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in New York, NY, and the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials and Basic Materials Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during live presentations and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentations will be webcast live at 3:40 pm EDT on June 6th, and 1:00 pm EDT on June 7th. In addition to the live webcast, these presentations can be accessed by visiting the events section of the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and eastern Missouri.

