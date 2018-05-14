Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuel products, today announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 at close of business on May 15, 2018. The Partnership also announced that it plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial and operational results for its first quarter financial results on May 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at http://www.calumetspecialty.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the passcode 6391948. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products and produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey, and eastern Missouri.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements about (i) the anticipated filing date for our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and (ii) future business results. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-file-its-form-10-q-on-may-15th-and-will-host-first-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-on-may-16th-300647720.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

