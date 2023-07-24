Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 4, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today that it plans to report results for the 2023 second quarter on August 4, 2023. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 4, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides; parties interested in listening to the webcast may follow the link which will be made available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. For those participants wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180347/f9cbccbbae. A participant dial-in is also available at 1-844-695-5524 (US) or 1-412-317-0700 (international). A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.