Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 5, 2021

Oct 26, 2021, 09:27 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal third quarter 2021 on November 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for November 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y9ot35g3.  Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 8791503. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

