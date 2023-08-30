Calumet to Attend Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet", "our", "we"), announced today our plans to attend the Barclays CEO Energy – Power Conference in New York City on Thursday September 7, 2023. Calumet will be holding investor meetings throughout the day, and we will also be one of the presenting companies on the Energy Transition Panel for Clean Fuels.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

