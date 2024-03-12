Calumet to Attend Barclays Emerging Growth, Climate Technology Company Meetings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

12 Mar, 2024, 16:48 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet", "our", "we"), announced today plans to attend the Barclays Emerging Growth, Climate Technology Company and Investor Meetings on Thursday March 21, 2024, in New York City, NY. Calumet will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

