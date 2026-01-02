Calumet to Attend Goldman Sachs Energy, Clean Tech and Utilities Conference

News provided by

Calumet, Inc.

Jan 02, 2026, 07:30 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend the Goldman Sachs Energy, Clean Tech and Utilities Conference on Tuesday, January 6th and will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.

