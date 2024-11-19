Calumet to Participate in December 2024 Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend two investor conferences in December.

  • On December 3rd and 4th, Calumet will attend the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Calumet will attend Janney's 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

