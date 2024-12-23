Calumet to Participate in January 2025 Investor Conferences

Calumet, Inc.

Dec 23, 2024, 16:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend two investor conferences in January 2025.

  • On January 7th and 8th, Calumet will attend the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference 2025 and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Calumet will attend the UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

