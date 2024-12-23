Calumet to Participate in January 2025 Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend two investor conferences in January 2025.

On January 7 th and 8 th , Calumet will attend the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference 2025 and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Calumet will attend the UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet

