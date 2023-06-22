Calumino Named 2023 Best of Sensors Award Winner

Recognized in the Industrial IOT Category as the First-of-its-kind AI Thermal Sensor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumino Pty Ltd, the leader in intelligent thermal sensing announces it has been named the winner in the Industrial IOT category of the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards for its disruptive thermal sensor coupled with AI.

The awards program is presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics and honors the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies. Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design.

Calumino won the Industrial IoT award for its Calumino Thermal Sensor (CTS), a robust high-performance thermal sensor which is 10x more sensitive than competing thermopiles and significantly lower cost than microbolometers. Combined with proprietary AI algorithms the CTS can detect and deliver real-time analysis of machinery, people, animals, and objects, delivering new levels of data and insight, making the CTS the ideal industrial IoT sensor.

One example use case is the Calumino and Ryoden Corporation (a Mitsubishi Electric group company) collaboration to develop an innovative pest detection solution that distinguishes between humans and rodents. Through the IoT solution "Pescle," real-time notifications are sent only when rodents are detected, eliminating false alarms triggered by human presence, even in the dark, providing unprecedented insights to pest control operators. This CTS based system replaces archaic traps and inaccurate motion sensors and is being deployed in food processing facilities in Japan and will soon expand globally.

"Winning the Industrial IoT Award at the Best of Sensors Awards 2023 is a great honor for us," said Marek Steffanson, Founder and CEO at Calumino. "Our ambition is to create new industries with our ground-breaking innovation, and rodent detection is just the beginning."

The versatile Calumino thermal sensor has wide-ranging applications. It offers benefits across industries, such as energy savings in commercial real estate, continuous condition monitoring of critical assets, fall detection and living patterns in elderly care, instant fire detection and evacuation support, false alarm reduction in security, and advanced night vision in consumer electronics.

About Calumino: Calumino is an emerging technology company specializing in patented next-generation thermal sensing with embedded A.I. analytics. The Calumino platform fills the gap between intrusive cameras and low-performance motion sensors, protecting privacy for human centric data aggregation, while delivering powerful operational insights to various industries. Calumino is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. To learn more, visit https://calumino.com .

