Calvac Paving Posts New Blog That Lists 7 Reasons Why Quality Asphalt and Paving is Important for Bay Area Properties

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, President and CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that she just posted a new blog on the company website that addresses a very important topic: why quality asphalt is crucial for commercial Bay Area properties.

To read the new blog, which is titled "7 Reasons Why Quality Asphalt & Paving Is A Must for Bay Area Commercial Properties" in its entirety, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/7-reasons-why-quality-asphalt-paving-is-a-must-for-bay-area-commercial-properties/ .

As the blog notes, one of the key reasons why quality asphalt paving is important for commercial property owners is that it will improve the aesthetics of the property.

"Quality asphalt paving will enhance the curb appeal of your commercial property, making it look more professional and attractive to potential customers," the blog notes, adding that even small cracks in the pavement can add up to high costs in lost revenues and interest for the business.

In addition, the blog notes, quality commercial asphalt paving can also help to boost the value of the property. It is safer to walk and drive on, and it will help to reduce maintenance costs.

"A well-paved surface is less likely to develop cracks or potholes, reducing the need for frequent repairs," the blog notes.

While it might be tempting for commercial property owners to tackle asphalt and paving repairs on their own, the blog cautions against this DIY approach.

"If they're not dealt with by reputable asphalt paving company contractors, you could be left with an even bigger problem than you started with—and your customers, visitors, and potential buyers might be scared off by poorly placed asphalt paving or improper asphalt maintenance," the blog notes, adding that property owners can always reach out to the friendly and experienced team at Calvac Paving for help.

"Calvac Paving is the commercial paving and coating contractor you can trust to handle any size job."

