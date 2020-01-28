Calvac Paving To Exhibit At CACM's 2020 Northern California Law Seminar & Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvac Paving, a Bay Area Asphalt and Concrete Maintenance company is proud to announce that they will be exhibitors and a sponsor at the California Association of Community Manager's (CACM) Northern California Law Seminar and Expo which will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center on February 6th and 7th.

To learn more about CACM's Northern CA Law Seminar & Expo, please visit : https://cacm.org/events/northern-california-law-seminar-2/

The Calvac Paving team will be exhibiting at Booth #1014 on both Thursday and Friday and will also be a Bar Sponsor for the Vision Awards Banquet taking place on Thursday evening. The Vision Awards will include both a Nominee VIP reception and a Champagne reception.

Representatives from Calvac Paving are really looking forward to participating in the event as well as networking during the Vision Awards banquet. A Calvac company spokesperson added, "We have been in the Asphalt and Concrete maintenance business for over four decades, and we thoroughly enjoy having the opportunity to spend time with many of our current clients as well as meet new clients. We hope that everyone will take the time to visit our booth at the Expo as this is also a great opportunity to share knowledge and answer questions in a casual setting."

About Calvac Paving:

Calvac Paving is a full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/

Calvac Paving

2645 Pacer Lane

San Jose, Ca 95111

408-225-7700

