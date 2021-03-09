Calvary Old Bridge to Host Presentation in Support of Parental Rights in Education

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvary Old Bridge will be hosting an informational session with Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey on Sunday, March 28 at 6pm to raise awareness of New Jersey State legislation impacting education. The gathering is a call to action to get the word out to families regarding public school curriculum that infringes on the Constitutional rights of parents and students to freedom of conscience. Shawn Hyland, Executive Director of Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey, will be discussing changes in public school curriculum that conflict with the religious convictions of many families.

The goal of the gathering is to inform parents and mobilize the community to get involved in school curriculum issues and work to remedy the state legislature's violation of constitutional and religious rights, taking back control of their child's education. Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey will be informing parents of proposed New Jersey State legislation that aims to protect parental rights. In particular, Shawn Hyland will be discussing Assembly Bill 3000 and Senate Bill 3002 which provides that public school parents who object to learning materials or activity that a parent considers harmful may receive a voucher from the school district to enroll the student in a non-public school. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn how to get involved.

Lloyd Pulley, Senior Pastor of Calvary Old Bridge stated, "Parents need to know what their children are being taught in public schools (really government schools). Biblically, parents are responsible for their children, and historically, public schools reflected the values of a community. An unprecedented radical leftist agenda now seeks to negate parental choice. Parents need to learn what options they have in how their children are being educated."

Calvary Old Bridge is a non-denominational Christian church located in Old Bridge that is committed to equipping families with a biblical worldview whether in their Christian school, home education group or in the public school setting.

All are welcome to attend the meeting on March 28. To learn more and to register visit ccob.org.

Debbie Biskey

Communications Manager, Calvary Old Bridge

www.ccob.org

[email protected]

732-679-9222

SOURCE Calvary Old Bridge

