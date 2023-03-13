Calvert Homeschool and Online Academy Available through the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Account Program

Participating families now have access to resources across grade levels and a range of subjects including history and geography, language arts, math, science, and spelling

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Education is now a participating provider in the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Account program, available through Calvert Homeschool and Calvert Academy, its fully accredited online private school for 3rd-12th grade students. Calvert's at-home learning resources and online courses offer parents greater flexibility to customize learning and allow students to work at their own pace. As a participating provider in the ACE program, Calvert's at-home learning resources and online academy curriculum align with and meet the academic content standards adopted by the Ohio State Board of Education.

The Ohio ACE educational savings account program is offered through a partnership between Merit International, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Education with the goal of providing educational activities to students who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program makes an ACE Educational Savings Account available to any Ohio child between the age of six and 18 years old whose family income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. The program provides qualifying families with a $500 credit that can be used to pay for a variety of educational and enrichment activities that support learning, including tutoring, day camps, music lessons, study skills services, and field trips.

According to data collected from thousands of parents of K-12 students following the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of parents would prefer to direct and curate their child's education rather than relying on the local system—and more than two-thirds believe that learning can, and should, happen everywhere, as opposed to in-school alone. Additionally, nearly half (48%) of parents reported having the desire—but lacking the capacity—to pursue new educational opportunities, including at-home learning. Programs like Ohio ACE are creating new opportunities and providing key resources for combatting the learning disruptions of the pandemic and architecting new educational paths forward.

"At-home and remote education have grown significantly over the past two years, which is driving an uptick in the number of states supporting home-based education resources as part of state-funded enrichment programs," said Josh Rose, Vice President of Customer Experience, at Calvert Homeschool. "We greatly look forward to helping Ohio's students assess and address skill gaps, excel to reach their full potential, and rediscover their excitement about learning—in whichever environment works best for them."

Calvert Education's curricula and resources create meaningful learning experiences that activate learners' natural curiosity, encourage their unique strengths, and fuel their developing interests. As a leading curriculum publisher, Calvert Education's award-winning products have enabled thousands of families to discover the unique benefits of a personalized education, interact with students around the world through online, interactive courses, and enrich their growth via participation in various events, activities, student government opportunities, and clubs.

Calvert Homeschool and Calvert Academy resources are available in the Ohio ACE Education Marketplace, which lists service providers by category, grade, and location. Ohio families that qualify are encouraged to visit aceohio.org to apply for an ACE educational savings account.

Calvert invented modern homeschooling 110 years ago and has been perfecting teaching and learning models outside of the traditional classroom experience ever since. Calvert has helped more than 600,000 students in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries around the world.

