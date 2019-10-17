Calvert Impact Capital Passes $500 Million Milestone in Distribution of Community Investment Notes™ via Incapital Network

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Impact Capital, the mission-driven financial institution dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable world, today announced that it has surpassed $500 million in distribution of its Community Investment Notes™ through Incapital's network of broker-dealers and financial advisors. The volume of Community Investment Notes™ distributed demonstrates the continued increase in demand for impact investing opportunities from financial advisors.

"Incapital's distribution network has been instrumental in helping us grow our business and in increasing access to investments that deliver deep impact as well as a financial return," said Calvert Impact Capital President and CEO Jenn Pryce. "Channels like Incapital's are essential for moving money at the scale we need to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

The Community Investment Note™ program first became available through Incapital in November 2005. Calvert Impact Capital uses the proceeds from the notes program to invest in organizations in the U.S. and more than 100 countries that create affordable housing, finance small businesses, develop renewable energy solutions, and provide essential community services.

"The Community Investment Note™ serves as an important bellwether for the popularity of impact investing and passing this sales milestone is another encouraging proof point that impact investing is moving further into the mainstream," said Incapital CEO John DesPrez III. "We are proud of our role in building a more equitable and sustainable world by providing values-based investing options on our Legacy™ Platform."

New Advisor Guide to Impact

Calvert Impact Capital also released today a new guide to help financial advisors meet the growing client demand for impact investing. "Impact Investing: A Short Guide for Financial Advisors" provides a useful overview of the impact investing industry, options currently available in the marketplace, as well as tips on how advisors can incorporate impact into their practice.

"As impact investing increases in popularity, it's essential that financial advisors stay well-informed and understand how to broach the topic with their clients," said Justin Conway, Vice President, Investment Partnerships at Calvert Impact Capital. "Our new Advisor Guide to Impact Investing is designed to concisely explain the opportunities that impact investing presents, as well as provide tips on how to engage a client in this important conversation. The good news for financial advisors is that having these conversations is proven to be good for their business, and this guide makes it easier than ever before to get started."

Download a copy of Impact Investing: A Short Guide For Financial Advisors here.

About

Calvert Impact Capital invests to create a more equitable and sustainable world. Through our products and services, we raise capital from individual and institutional investors to finance intermediaries and funds that are investing in communities left out of traditional capital markets. During our 25-year history, we have mobilized over $2 billion of investor capital. Calvert Impact Capital also offers loan syndications, where we originate, structure and administer loans for institutional and accredited lenders seeking environmental and social impact. To date, we have syndicated and/or administered more than $200 million of capital for impact-oriented transactions. More at www.calvertimpactcapital.org.

Incapital was founded 20 years ago to deliver innovative, institutional-quality investments to the retail market. Today, the firm continues to underwrite and distribute InterNotes® retail corporate notes, Market-Linked Products, and other securities to more than 500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs and banks. The firm represents more than 300 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $500 billion in securities. Incapital is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has a principal office in Boca Raton, Florida. Further information is available at www.incapital.com.

