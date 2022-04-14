CALVERT STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS HIRE NEW CEO TO JOIN PORTFOLIO

Raw Selection successfully aided Calvert Street Capital Partners machining specialist portfolio company, MSI, secure an experienced candidate for their CEO position

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Street's portfolio business MSI announced that Paul Burton will be joining the team as Chief Executive Officer, effective 21st March 2022.

Paul Burton will be joining the company from Cincinnati Fan, where he was President and CEO for seven years. Paul will be bringing his experience of strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and aiding revenue growth to the business.

