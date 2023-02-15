Calvetti Ferguson Expands Technology Advisory Service Portfolio

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson has expanded their technology advisory service portfolio to provide value to clients by helping them manage and mitigate technology-related risks. The technology advisory portfolio includes services to help organizations align IT with their overall business objectives throughout the technology lifecycle.

Calvetti Ferguson can help organizations understand and protect three areas: how IT supports business objectives, protection from the most common technology risks, and identification and protection of sensitive data. Whether or not clients know their technology needs, Calvetti Ferguson can perform an IT assessment workshop to help define a prioritized action plan and implementation schedule.

Karlen Alexander, a cybersecurity and technology expert, and Calvetti Ferguson's CIO, leads the technology advisory practice. He has over 20 years of IT experience, including his former role as a cybersecurity incident commander.

Karlen stated, "We are excited to begin offering our IT assessment workshop and virtual CIO/CISO, two key elements for understanding and building a solid foundation for a client's IT investments. With these services, we can further advise the client on optimizing existing investments and provide an actionable blueprint for supporting the client's business strategies."

"With the tightening economy and cybersecurity risks continuing to threaten organizations, expanding our technology advisory portfolio will provide additional value to our clients," states Jason Ferguson, managing partner.

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

