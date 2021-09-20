Calvetti Ferguson Leases Full Floor in One City Place in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Houston, Texas-based CPA firm, will relocate its Fort Worth office to the top floor of One City Place by January 2022. The firm will vacate its 8,000-plus square feet in Ridglea Bank Building about six miles away.

So far in 2021, the firm has been involved in two major real estate transactions, including the office lease in Chase Tower in downtown Dallas, Texas.

The firm's new office space will allow for double the current employee headcount.

Under the lease agreement, Calvetti Ferguson will occupy 12,131 square feet on the top floor of One City Place, which after construction will include two conference rooms, a renovated kitchen and breakroom, and brand-new workspaces for its employees.

"We are excited to start construction next month," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "Our fast-growing Fort Worth team is looking forward to being downtown and having convenient access to retail, restaurants, and other amenities."

Jason continued, "While many companies are looking to decrease office space, we feel strongly that having a collaborative, updated office space helps build on our connectedness and culture. Our hybrid work schedule allows employees the flexibility to work from home while still connecting and collaborating with their colleagues and clients in the office each week."

Located in downtown Fort Worth at 300 Throckmorton Street, One City Place is a 19 story, 313,953 square foot tower in the heart of Fort Worth's dynamic Central Business District. The property is adjacent to Sundance Square and offers on-site amenities including valet parking, a building conference, on-site fitness facility, and impressive views of Downtown and the Trinity River basin.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

