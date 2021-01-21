Calvetti Ferguson LLC Establishes CF Financial

Launching CF Financial is in keeping with Calvetti Ferguson's philosophy of advising beyond accounting and commitment to looking beyond the numbers to see the opportunities, challenges, and solutions for every client. As such, CF Financial offers an approach that is customized to address the complex needs of business owners and entrepreneurs who are ready to clarify their vision, invest in their values, and make their mark.

"We've known for a while that being able to offer CPA firm services to our clients would complement our service offerings and help enable our clients to achieve their life's vision," said Kyle Watkins, CF Financial Partner. "But we first invested the time and effort to ensure the right team was in place to drive CF Financial forward. The combination of Calvetti Ferguson and CF Financial brings together complementary services."

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. We have offices in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

About CF Financial

CF Financial LLC offers bespoke financial services to individuals and small businesses. As an affiliate of Calvetti Ferguson, CF Financial offers an approach to wealth management which is personalized to address the complex needs of business owners and entrepreneurs who are ready to clarify their vision, invest in their values, and make their mark. For more information on CF Financial LLC, please visit cffinancialgroup.com.

