Calvetti Ferguson Welcomes New Partner in Nashville

Calvetti Ferguson, a nationally recognized middle-market CPA firm, has proudly introduced Nicholas McClay as their newest partner in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his previous role as a market leader at EY, Nicholas established and built a dedicated business unit for the financial services industry in Nashville. With more than 18 years of experience, he supports boards and executives in their strategic business initiatives as well as accounting, governance, risk management and controls, compliance, and internal and external audits.

Nicholas McClay

The addition of Nicholas is the first of several investments that allow Calvetti Ferguson to offer a full suite of services, including assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory, to middle-market companies in Nashville. Nicholas will also add to the firm's financial services and private equity industry expertise, strengthening its ability to provide tailored solutions and strategic guidance to clients.

"Nicholas McClay will undoubtedly add to the culture and client experience with his expertise, new perspective, and leadership qualities," says Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "Having a presence in this new city will give us the opportunity to add value to middle-market companies and financial service firms in Nashville and beyond."

"Nashville is home to great entrepreneurs and high-growth companies as well as the banks, investors, and communities that support them. I'm excited to introduce the city to Calvetti Ferguson as we make our commitment to invest in the Nashville business community through delivery of differentiated experience, expertise, and approach to local clients across the middle market," says Nicholas McClay, Calvetti Ferguson partner.

With the addition of a Nashville office, the firm is establishing a foothold in Music City, solidifying its reputation as a leading accounting and advisory firm renowned for delivering exceptional services.

Calvetti Ferguson uses real-world experience and a practical approach in providing services that streamline communication and increase effectiveness and efficiency to exceed client expectations.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms. Calvetti Ferguson advises beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for clients and their businesses.

