Calvin Ayre Fully Supports Antiguan Government's Long Stay Visa Initiative and Passing of Digital Assets Bill

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being able to choose between 365 beaches for a morning jog and then working while overlooking the ocean.

These are just a few of the perks to which anyone can look forward if they choose to reside in Antigua and Barbuda for up to two years. Economic Envoy for Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador Calvin Ayre, says he fully supports of the Government's long-stay visa program designed for persons who can work remotely and are desirous of doing so from a safe Caribbean island. Details of the program will be launched on a dedicated government website shortly.

The idea behind this initiative is to grant eligible persons a special resident authorization that will be valid for up to two (2) years in the first instance. Antigua and Barbuda has successfully and impressively managed the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting infection and spread to comparatively very small numbers. Further, its reliable and fast telecommunications network offers a unique setting to work comfortably in an idyllic setting. All applicants would be subject to due diligence and COVID-19 pretesting.

According to the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that approximately 50% of "information workers" in the United States (US) are presently working remotely. Companies in Europe with a work from home policy are at a high of 88%, up from 4% that was reported prior to the health crisis.



With many technology-based companies, such as Twitter, becoming more open to the decentralizing of their workforce, many are supporting employees in working from anywhere in the world.

Antigua and Barbuda's long-stay program will allow persons and their dependents to reside in Antigua, enjoy the ease of working from a "COVID-controlled", luxury destination, and also be able to enjoy all the wonderful amenities that the island has to offer.

With one of the focuses of the Ayre Group being Real Estate, Ayre is ready to offer first-class accommodation, fully equipped with high speed internet and nearby to convenient amenities and, of course, the beach.

Having established his Ayre Group headquarters in Antigua and Barbuda, he strongly considers the island as a prime location for high net-worth individuals to be able to live and work. It is his hope that others, especially knowledge-based experts, will in turn, be motivated to invest and contribute to the diversification of the workforce, through a transfer of knowledge.

The recent passing of the Digital Assets Bill provides significant scope for such knowledge and skills sharing.

Digital Assets Bill

This Bill provides a framework for the establishment of digital asset companies in Antigua and Barbuda and improves the commercial prospect for existing local businesses.

These recent regulations provide an appealing environment for leading players and participants in the digital eco-system, as businesses will, in short order, be able to accept digital currency as a payment option.

Johnny Jaswal, General Counsel at The Bayesian Group, believes, "that the Antigua and Barbuda legislative framework hits the right balance of regulation and industry flexibility so companies can operate effectively. Governments will use Antigua and Barbuda's forward-thinking legislation as a benchmark for how to bring safe, credible and regulated digital asset businesses together to foster economic innovation."

Roy Bernhard, CEO & Chief Visionary of The Bayesian Group, added - "We were impressed to see the Government of Antigua and Barbuda pass such progressive and well-rounded legislation. It is clear that much thought for, not only, the current digital asset business & fintech industry, but also its many potential future uses, were taken into consideration."

Against this backdrop, Antigua and Barbuda offers the ideal remote-work solution.

Reports of issues in "unplugging after work", will no longer be, as persons will have enough motivation to step away from the desk and enjoy Antigua and Barbuda's rich recreational options. Get ready to #WorkWhereYouVacay.

P.O. Box W291, Woods Centre, St. John's, Antigua | +1268.484.6754 | ayre.ag

SOURCE Ayre Group