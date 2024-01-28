CALVIN HARRIS, CAMILA CABELLO, IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER, ALIX EARLE, RICK ROSS, ANUEL AA, AND MORE ATTEND THE 2024 PEGASUS WORLD CUP PRESENTED BY BACCARAT

National Treasure, owned by SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, LLC, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, and Catherine Donovan, ridden by Flavien Prat and trained by Bob Baffert, won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (GI) presented by Baccarat. The winning connections were presented with the Baccarat Pegasus Championship Trophy, valued at $47,000 by Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST and Adam Banfield, President & CEO of Baccarat North America, presenting sponsor and Official Trophy Purveyor of this year's event.

Warm Heart, owned by Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Westerberg Limited (Michael Kuessner), ridden by Ryan Moore, and trained by Aidan P. O'Brien won the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (GI) presented by 1/ST BET . Didia, owned by Merriebelle Stable, trained by Ignacio Correas, IV ridden by Jose L. Ortiz, won the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2). The winning owners, trainers and jockeys from the three championship races were presented with Pegasus World Cup Championship Rings, designed by local Miami jeweler BooDaddy Diamonds. Champagne Pommery was served in Baccarat Mille Nuits champagne flutes for the winners' toast. Alix Earle gave the official Rider's Up call.

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat hit a record-setting handle with more than $47 million wagered on the 13-race program, surpassing the previous 2023 record handle of $43.9 million. 1/ST BET, the official betting app of the event, offered guests at the racetrack and those watching around the United States the opportunity to analyze, wager and watch the 2024 Pegasus World Cup from the palm of their hand.

"The 2024 Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat was record-setting in every way!" said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST. "With a capacity crowd, the greatest handle in the event's history and exceptional partners including Baccarat, Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew , this year's Pegasus lived up to its reputation as horse racing's hottest party!"

Celebrities and notable attendees included Calvin Harris (Grammy Award-winning Producer, DJ and Songwriter), Camila Cabello (Singer), Ivanka Trump (Businesswoman) and Jared Kushner (Businessman), Alix Earle (Influencer), Rick Ross (Rapper), Anuel AA (Artist), Tua Tagovailoa (Athlete), Prince Royce (Artist), Joakim Noah (Athlete), Lais Ribeiro (Model), Batsheva Haart (Reality Star), Camila Coelho (Influencer), Carson Kressley (TV Personality), Laurie Lynn Stark (Designer), Silvana Mojica (Influencer), Myles Shear (Co-Founder Palm Tree Crew & Entrepreneur), David Grutman (Hospitality Entrepreneur), Isabela Rangel Grutman (Designer & Philanthropist), Sheikh Fahad Al-Thani (Qatar Racing Ltd.), Randy Savvy (Artist), and Belinda Stronach (Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST), Frank Walker (Artist, Music Producer & DJ), Nicole Walker (Vice President, 1/ST & Champion Equestrian), and many others.

For the first time, presenting sponsor Baccarat welcomed select ticket holders to the Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club . This exclusive enclave - with its own area on the rail - immersed guests in an incomparable viewing experience with a private entrance, a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails served in exquisite Baccarat glassware, Groot Hospitality concept food, prime view of performances, and more. The focal point of this desert oasis-inspired enclave along the track was Baccarat's whimsical Marie Coquine floor lamp in rose gold, ensconced in a dramatic indoor-outdoor tent with a rose gold frame. Another highlight is a first-of-its-kind sculpture of a Thoroughbred horse – also in rose gold color – from the mouth of which hangs an astonishing Baccarat Solstice chandelier, valued at $85,000. To celebrate the daring craft and artistry shared by Baccarat and the sport of horse racing, proceeds from the sale of this ethereal horse sculpture will benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Interested bidders can visit https://cbo.io/i/index.php?id=1825472 .

Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality's LIV curated a uniquely Miami experience in the Carousel Club featuring top-tier entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, programming, and performances by Grammy award-winning DJ, Calvin Harris, and race-day performances by Tyson O'Brien, and DJ and TikTok star, Xandra Pohl. Groot Hospitality restaurants Komodo, Papi Steak, Key Club, and Gekkō served Carousel Club guests trackside as they enjoyed Whispering Angel , the official rosé of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. Guests also enjoyed a Don Julio Rosado branded bar, a Ketel One branded bar, a Zacapa Rum branded bar, a Celsius brand activation, a Heineken Silver lounge, and an Aviator Nation exclusive merchandise collaboration. Select VIPs were treated to a one-of-a-kind Siegelman Stables x 2024 Pegasus World Cup hat from their exclusive merch collaboration.

At The Casadonna Finish Line Terrace featuring The Cantina by Diageo, 21+ ticket holders were invited to sample a unique line-up of ready-to-drink beverages from Crown Royal , Captain Morgan , Ciroc and Smirnoff . In addition to enjoying the one-of-a-kind canned cocktail experience, ticket holders had the chance to take home limited-edition merch, snap a photo in front of a 3-D Can Wall, and even watch local artist Ivan Roque create a mural.

In the Flamingo Room and Private Luxury Suites, guests enjoyed cuisine from Groot Hospitality's hotspots, Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, Swan and Casadonna, along with a performance by Dandy Wellington, celebrated bandleader and entertainer who epitomizes the undeniable cool of the Jazz Age with a progressive perspective. Beverage activations included a Bulleit Bourbon branded bar, a Ketel One Espresso Martini Cart, an Aviation Gin branded bar and a Zacapa Rum branded bar.

Diageo, a global leader in the spirits category, was the exclusive spirits partner of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. 1/ST's partnership with Diageo further elevated the beverage offerings at the 2024 Pegasus World Cup and made Diageo's outstanding spirits portfolio available to guests throughout the venue. The Pegasus World Cup official partners included Don Julio Tequila, Bulleit Bourbon, Ketel One Vodka, Aviation American Gin and Zacapa Rum.

1/ST's in-house mixologist created signature cocktails for the race day, including the Bianco Negroni, and the Gin Filly made with Champagne Pommery. Sardelli Italian Steakhouse served guests in the Ten Palm's VIP Lounge, who also enjoyed a bespoke Topped Hats activation.

Transportation partner Brightline provided guests with a new way to get to and from the 2024 Pegasus World Cup via their new Aventura station.

Additional 2024 Pegasus World Cup sponsors and partners included MyRacehorse, Massey Ferguson, Seminole Hard Rock, Spendthrift Farm, Sunbelt, FTBOA, Coolmore, Blade Aviation, EquineMedi Record and Dr. Sturm.

Aventura Mayor Howard S. Weinberg declared January 27, 2024, Pegasus World Cup Day and presented the proclamation to Aidan Butler, President, 1/ST. Joining the Winner's Circle proclamation presentation were Hallandale Mayor Joy Cooper and Commissioner Michael Udine from Broward County.

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup aired live on NBC, Peacock, Fanduel TV and was distributed globally in over 135 territories courtesy of partner HBA Media.

On January 23, the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Off To The Races Fashion Show presented in partnership with Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops and SHAPOH Fancy Hats & Fascinators was held in the center courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops with 150 of Miami's most fashionable in attendance who were gifted with luxury skincare from Dr. Sturm. For the first-time, the show was presented in support of a charitable partner - Style Saves. Founded in 2011, by David Grutman, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Michael Saiger and Rachael Russell Saiger, Style Saves began with the idea to unite fashion with philanthropy and has since grown to become the largest back-to-school event in the country, distributing private-label uniforms, school supplies and necessities to students in need. The 2024 Pegasus World Cup donated $25,000 to support these efforts and will donate 10% of all Pegasus merchandise sales to the charity.

