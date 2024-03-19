Calvin Klein launches new Calvin Klein Home campaign starring Camila Morrone

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvin Klein, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE], today unveils the Calvin Klein Home Spring 2024 campaign starring Emmy Award-nominated actress Camila Morrone surrounded by the brand's latest home essentials. This is the first collection under Revman International, Calvin Klein's license partner for home accessories.

The campaign highlights Camila in cinematic still life portraits paired with the new collection of home bedding and bath textiles, including the Washed Texture Duvet Set in white, the Aquarelle Floral Bed, the Honeycomb Blanket in off white, the Organic Earth Duvet and Sheet Set in mocha brown and the Entwine Towel in white. The images, captured by Annemarieke Van Drimmelen, reflect the refined comfort at the heart of the latest Calvin Klein Home collection.

The Calvin Klein Home Spring 2024 collection was designed with serenity and comfort in mind, taking inspiration from Calvin Klein's signature design codes for a collection of elegant, minimal home accessories rooted in the brand's distinctive aesthetic. Across duvets, sheets, blankets, towels and rugs, the new Home assortment leverages ultrasoft fabrics, subtle tonal ranges and archival artwork for a collection of premium home essentials that will make you want to stay in bed.

The campaign will roll out on calvinklein.com and @calvinklein social channels starting today, March 19. The collection is now available to shop on calvinklein.com and in select retailers across North America.

Campaign Credits:

Directed and photographed by Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Editorial Credits:

Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand's minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands – CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance – are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2022.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About Revman

Revman headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of high-quality lifestyle bed and bath products. Revman maintains unique licensing arrangements with an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized designer brands including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Wrangler, Marimekko and Laura Ashley, among many others. Their products are available through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, and South America. For more information, please visit www.revman.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

