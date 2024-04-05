Calvin Mew (PMD 1984) to Serve as Harvard Business School Club of New York's Next President

Mew has been an integral part of the Club for over two decades. His passion for fostering positive change began with his first project with Community Partners in 2002. His roles include joining the Social Enterprise Board in 2005, becoming Co-Chair of the Social Services Committee, and working on the Board Governance Committee. He was elected Executive Vice President of HBSCNY last July.

Mew's Community Partners clients have included the Center Against Domestic Violence, National Council of Jewish Women, the Osborne Association, the Klingenstein Center at Columbia Teachers College, and Southampton Fresh Air Home. Mew has also regularly volunteered with the HBSCNY Small Business Partnership Initiative.

"I hope to build upon Clare Peeters's vision, passion and unwavering commitment to the Club and its mission. She has been an exemplary leader," said Mew.

Outside of the Club, Mew is an independent management consultant. He previously was an Executive Vice President at Bozell Worldwide (Advertising), Inc., where the Chrysler Corporation was his primary client. His commitment to giving back is further exemplified by his work as Treasurer of the Carnegie East House, as director of the James Lenox House Association, as Council member of the Yale Club of New York, and several other nonprofit board positions.

"We are excited by Calvin Mew's election as the HBS Club's new president and thank Clare Peeters again for her leadership over the past three years. Calvin brings a passion for the work of our dedicated alumni and many programs serving the greater New York community," shared Deborah Farrington (MBA 1976), HBSCNY Board Chair.

Besides Harvard Business School, Mew was educated at Yale University, Union Theological Seminary and Columbia University. He is an occasional guest preacher at Norfield Congregational Church (Weston, CT) and Rowayton United Methodist Church (Norwalk, CT).

About the HBS Club of New York

The Harvard Business School Club of New York is committed to fostering the professional and personal development of its members through educational activities, networking opportunities with other HBS alums, and service to the school and community.

Media Contact:

Maureen Friar

929-596-4077

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvard Business School Club of New York