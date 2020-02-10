Calvin Roberts MD, Named President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild

As a practicing ophthalmologist from 1982 to 2008, Dr. Roberts performed more than 10,000 cataract surgeries as well as 5,000 refractive and other corneal surgeries. He has co-founded a specialty pharmaceuticals company, led the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and is a frequent industry lecturer and author. He currently serves as an Independent Director on multiple corporate boards and has served as a consultant to Allergan, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce Dr. Roberts as the new President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild," said James M. Dubin, Chairman of Lighthouse Guild. "He is an expert and innovator who brings over 25 years of experience in eye care and the pharmacology/biotech industry. His business expertise, industry experience and ophthalmic leadership make him the right person to take the helm as we continue to expand our commitment to reducing the burdens of vision loss. This is an exciting time for Lighthouse Guild as we begin this new decade and look toward the future."

"I am delighted to join Lighthouse Guild and look forward to the opportunity to build on its great history," said Dr. Roberts. "I'm particularly enthusiastic about collaborating with clinical, academic, and industry leaders to explore and develop new methods to diagnose, treat and prevent vision loss and to address disparities in access to care which impacts millions of people in the United States and around the world."

Dr. Roberts received his BA from Princeton University and his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed his internship and ophthalmology residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center and cornea fellowships at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and the Schepens Eye Research Institute in Boston.

