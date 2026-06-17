CALX Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Calix, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding CALX Shares: Alleged Concealment of Exhausting Low-Cost Memory Supply May Have Inflated Portfolio Valuations

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) during the period from January 28, 2026 through April 21, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CALX shares traded as high as $55.61 on February 20, 2026, before falling to $42.65 on April 22, 2026 following corrective disclosures the evening before, representing a per-share decline of $6.93 (13.98%). The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 27, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and registered investment advisors that held CALX positions during the Class Period face distinct considerations. The lawsuit contends that Calix's reported record non-GAAP gross margin of 58% was temporarily sustained by a pre-purchased inventory of memory components acquired at below-market prices, a finite advantage that management allegedly failed to disclose was nearing exhaustion. Fiduciaries who relied on these reported margins in constructing or maintaining portfolio allocations may need to assess whether those positions were acquired at artificially inflated prices.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders subject to fiduciary obligations should consider:

CALX securities traded on the NYSE with active analyst coverage and high daily volume, satisfying efficient market criteria for the fraud -on-the-market presumption

-on-the-market presumption The complaint asserts that management's January 28, 2026 announcement of an "eighth consecutive quarter of margin improvement" omitted that this streak depended on a dwindling supply of pre-purchased lower-cost memory components

Quarterly margin declined 80 basis points sequentially in Q1 2026, with guidance projecting an additional 140 basis point decline in Q2 2026

Full-year 2026 non-GAAP gross margin was guided down 50 to 150 basis points, a material reversal from the trajectory presented to the market

Fiduciaries holding CALX who did not act on the corrective disclosure may wish to document their decision-making process and evaluate recovery options

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The alleged artificial inflation period spanned 84 days. During this window, institutional purchasers who acquired shares near the Class Period high of $55.61 and continued to hold through the April 22, 2026 close at $42.65 experienced a 23.3% decline from peak to post-disclosure close. As alleged in the action, the market had priced CALX shares based on a margin trajectory that was unsustainable once the company exhausted its pre-purchased memory inventory and confronted current market prices for components.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. In the Calix matter, portfolio managers who allocated capital based on eight consecutive quarters of margin improvement now face the question of whether those reported margins reflected a temporary procurement advantage that was already running out." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action claims that Calix and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the company's gross margin performance and business prospects. As set forth in the complaint, first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components, that supply was dwindling, and the company faced negative margin pressure from rising market prices for those components. When the CFO acknowledged on April 21, 2026 that "advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices," shares declined nearly 14% on unusually heavy volume.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: How much did CALX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.98%, a decline of $6.93 per share, after the company disclosed that its pre-purchased memory component supply had been exhausted and margins would contract. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Who is eligible to join the CALX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CALX stock or securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP