CALX Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Calix, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026. Calix engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Calix, Inc. (CALX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, on April 21, 2026, after the market closed, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that "[n]on-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, a decrease of 80 basis points sequentially." Further, the Company reported gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is "55.8% (at the midpoint) is down 140 basis points from the previous quarter. This decline is primarily due the increase in memory component costs." In the accompanying earnings call held on the same date, the Company's CFO Cory Sindelar stated "advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices." Sindelar further revealed "reflecting the effects of higher memory component costs," "[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points." On this news, Calix's stock price fell $6.93, or 13.98% to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components;

(2) that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling;

(3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and

(4) that, as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Calix, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by July 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP