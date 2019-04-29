Calypso AI Completes Founding Team with Appointment of Steve Holton as President and COO

A widely recognized leader in cloud-based technologies for more than 20 years, Holton has held executive positions at some of the most innovative and widely recognized SaaS and cybersecurity companies in the world. At RightNow Technologies, he played an integral role in growing the company's annual revenue from $0 to $105MM and their successful IPO, both of which ultimately led to a $1.6B acquisition by Oracle in 2012.

Holton's wealth of expertise in the cybersecurity space and startup environments comes from years of experience building highly productive, culturally-driven organizations and leading multiple successful acquisitions and IPOs. Those successful exits include Entrust (acquired by Datacard), Webroot (acquired by Carbonite), Angel (acquired by Genesys), and Good Technologies (acquired by Blackberry). Most recently, Holton served as President and CRO at Blancco Technology Group and Dtex Systems.

"Steve has a proven track record of identifying and leveraging an organization's unique strengths to increase speed to revenue and attaining market-leading positions," said Calypso AI CEO, Neil Serebryany. "His ability to navigate complex growth strategies through staffing, operational agility, and a highly collaborative winning culture makes Steve the perfect addition to the Calypso family."

"I am thrilled to join the Calypso AI team as President & COO," Holton said. "As all industries continue to invest heavily in AI and ML systems, there is an emerging need for trust and transparency. Calypso AI is building extremely important technology to address the urgent demand for insight into AI-related vulnerabilities and I am motivated to lead and scale the world-class team doing this valuable work. Together, we will help teams build highly secure, trusted, and ethical AI systems."

About Calypso AI

Calypso AI provides managed services and software solutions to solve one of the most important technical challenges of our time: building trust in artificial intelligence systems. Developed by an elite military research team with experience at the U.S. Department of Defense, DARPA, and NASA, Calypso AI leverages breakthrough research, highly automated software, and scalable infrastructure to revolutionize the process of assessing AI systems and software.

For more information please visit www.calypsoai.com . Steve may be reached for comment at steve@calypsoai.com

