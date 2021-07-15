Calypso St. Barth Re-launch

Beloved, resort lifestyle brand, Calypso St. Barth, relaunches as a direct-to-consumer business model under Solera. Tweet this

Debbie Bancroft, who spent years working closely with the brand as an advisor and loyal customer, says, "I am thrilled to see what I know is the essence of the best of Calypso St. Barth return at a time when we could all use a celebration."

While it once began with travel wear as its base, the Calypso St. Barth team firmly believes the spirit of travel begins and ends at home, the ultimate destination. Fittingly the brand's return is purpose-driven to encompass varying dressing needs, and crafted for an era in which human connectivity, shared experiences and the pursuit of never-ending sunsets are driving forces in the balanced, well-lived life we all seek.

President, M. Oliver Regan, says, "Calypso customers are as passionate about the brand as we are- We speak to the sophisticated women that love unique timeless pieces. As a brand we have looked back at our heritage and have expanded in a modern way. The line has been curated by our design team- it's refreshing and demonstrates how unique this lifestyle brand is."

Consisting of ready-to-wear, evening and sustainably crafted swim, the collections are built for the dualities of our nature - from breezy salty seasides to refined cityscapes, daytime ease to evening extravagance and thoughtfully composed to purely unbridled dancing-barefoot- on-the-sofa joy.

The first collection, beginning with a Summer release in July 2021, is a love letter to the heritage of the brand, and the place where it all began. The design direction has been propelled equally by the worldly Calypso St. Barth woman, who still owns and wears her original pieces (as does her daughter), as well as the feeling of St. Barth's and the pieces you pack and the things you collect along the way.

It started with fabrics: cotton silk voile, linen, poplin, silk chiffon and charmeuse. Next, colors: turquoise waters mixed with the lush island greens, pink and orange sunset skies, sandy mocha and tan sands.

The silhouettes took a deep dive into the archive, with a focus on memorable, hero pieces. There is a nod to 60s and 70s French 'bohemian' codes, without being reductively so. The collection draws further inspiration from an eclectic tapestry of global references - 1920s French wallpaper, and Indian handwork techniques such as thread work embroidery, block printing and appliqué that will be constants for the brand as it evolves.

As with ANSEA, Calypso St. Barth is dedicated to a conscious and inclusive approach to design and production working both locally within the New York garment district, as well as with female-founded and run enterprises in India. The collections incorporate organic cotton, and regenerated nylon or deadstock materials for sustainable swimwear.

In addition to direct to consumer, Calypso St. Barth will partner with strategic boutique retail destinations beginning with a pop-up at Tenet in East Hampton and Southampton, New York starting July 2021.

Price Range: $125 - $625

ABOUT CALYPSO ST. BARTH

Originally founded in 1992, Calypso St. Barth relaunched in 2021 under Solera, and creative leadership behind its little sister, sustainable surf lifestyle brand ANSEA. The team, led by President M. Oliver Regan and Brand Advisor Debbie Bancroft continues the brand's original legacy, of curating the journey and wardrobe for the Calypso customer, past present and future with a conscious and inclusive approach to design.

ABOUT SOLERA

Solera, founded in 2000, is a forward-looking, modern private equity firm that values creative, diverse thinking and talent, and invests in emerging growth companies in industries with compelling long-term prospects. Solera's senior leadership has cultivated a diverse team with complementary experience in strategy, operations and finance. Solera's accomplished team fosters a creative, long-term approach toward investment opportunities, which has made Solera an effective partner for entrepreneurs.

ABOUT ANSEA

Ansea is a lifestyle brand providing timeless essentials for women. Our inaugural collection of swimsuits, RTW, and wetsuits injects a sophisticated femininity into the historically male-dominated world of surf and swimwear. Our collection is made with premium, sustainable textiles such as Econyl® and Yulex® and is responsibly crafted in New York City and Los Angeles.

