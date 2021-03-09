Calyptix Security Corporation Names C&W Technologies as 2021 Partner of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyptix Security Corporation today announced its 2021 Gold Medal Partner of the Year, New Partner of the Year, and Premiere Partners of the Year. These business partners have demonstrated commitment to advancing and managing the network security of small and medium-size business customers through use of Calyptix's all-in-one AccessEnforcer® cybersecurity solution.

The Gold Medal Partner of the Year designation was awarded to C&W Technologies for the exceptional customer service they delivered in 2020. The Florida-based firm has been offering "IT done right" since 1985.

Recognizing its rapid growth, Bridged Technology was awarded the New Partner of the Year designation. Bridged Technology is a woman- and veteran-owned business serving Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Calyptix is proud of its partners, and the role they play in our mission to advance the overall network security of small and medium-sized business customers," said Calyptix Security Corporation CEO Ben Yarborough. "Our selection process for these distinguished awards goes beyond a strong sales record, and takes into account feedback from sales, support, training and fulfillment departments. At Calyptix, we remain committed to strong customer service, integrity, perpetual learning and security, and are fortunate to work with partners that share our core values."

"Many vendors call C&W Technologies a partner, but that's only a name," said Eric Kiehn, C&W Technologies CEO and President. "That's not the case with Calyptix. They make it a true partnership. Every Calyptix product is certainly geared to security, but always with partners in mind."

"Calyptix is phenomenal when coming up with precise unique solutions when other companies cannot or don't want to put forth the effort to do," said Bridged Technology President Elizabeth Powell. "Calyptix offers flexibility, reliability and communication. Partnering with them is one of the best choices we made for our network security products."

In addition to recognizing its Gold Medal and New Partners of the Year, Calyptix also identified the following distinguished firms as Premiere Partners for 2021:

Anchor Network Solutions

BeckTek

Brainstorm Computers

Brew City PC

BrownCOW Technology LTD

CCB Tech Group

CIM Software

CRSA Technologies

Canon Capital Management Group, LLC

Compucarolina LLC

Computer Backup, Inc.

Computer Business Solutions Inc

Computer Management Solutions

Computer Professionals On-Site

Computer Technical Specialists

Cutting Edge Computers

DataStream Networks

Eagle's Wings Technologies, LLC

Harbor Computer Services

Hardin Computer Technologies

JH3 Technology Solutions

Jones Itech

K2 Technologies

Livewire Information Systems

Mpowered IT

Matrix Computer Technologies

nFocus Technologies

OurNerd

ProNet Information Systems

Reliable Business Solutions

Reliance Technology Solutions Inc

Rocky Knoll Technologies

Techno Advantage

Technology Assurance Group Inc

Total Care Computer Consulting

Vox Match Corporation

About Calyptix Security

Calyptix Security (http://www.calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small- and medium-size organizations secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's all-in-one device for network security and management, AccessEnforcer, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about security and focus on winning.

