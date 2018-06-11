Calyptus Pharma Appoints Amit Patel to Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyptus Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Calyptus"), a private pharmaceutical company focused on the needs of hospitals, community clinics, specialty and retail pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Amit Patel to its Board of Directors.

Sujeet Singh, CEO of Calyptus, stated, "Amit brings with him a successful track record and deep experience in the healthcare industry including generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. His experience with publicly-traded, private equity-backed, and start-up companies in various capacities – as an executive, investor, and advisor – will be invaluable to Calyptus." (Go to: https://www.calyptuspharma.com/copy-of-team for Amit's profile)

Commenting on his appointment, Amit said, "I welcome the opportunity to join the Calyptus Board at the early stages of the company's growth potential. I look forward to helping advance Calyptus' mission and supporting the interests of its customers, colleagues, partners and investors."

Founded in 2017, Calyptus is developing a portfolio of sterile products (generic ANDAs and specialty 505(b)2s) that resolve technological complexity, create accelerated regulatory pathways, bridge unmet medical needs and overcome market access barriers.

ABOUT CALYPTUS PHARMACEUTICALS

Calyptus Pharma is a pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve lives of patients by increasing access and affordability of quality medicines.

